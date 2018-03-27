LNG fueled 250,000 dwt ore carrier design gets LR approval

MARCH 27, 2018 — South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Lloyd's Register for an LNG fueled 250,000 dwt class very large ore carrier (VLOC).

Following the announcement of the IMO's SOx emission limitations from 2020 and increased developments in the global supply of gas, there has been a growing demand for innovative and environmentally friendly designs to replace traditional oil-fueled ship designs.

In response, HHI has been focusing its efforts on LNG fuelled ships as part of its plans to meet the market's needs for environmentally friendly shipping.

John Angelicoussis's Anangel Maritime Services, Woodside Energy, LR and HHI commenced a joint development project (JDP) last year to develop an LNG-fueled 250,000 dwt VLOC design optimised for the trade route from North West Australia to North Asia, based on WingGD's XDF engine.

The JDP's main objective is to achieve the lowest practical incremental capital and operating costs to help LNG as a fuel compete against other post-2020 compliance options for bulk carriers.

Anangel, as the ship owner and operator, provided practical advice on the design concept from its extensive fleet operation experience. Woodside as the LNG supplier provided information on the outlook for LNG bunkering infrastructure in the region and outlook for LNG against other fuels. LR facilitated the high-level hazard identification (HAZID) in order to identify the major hazards and verify the safety of the vessel design. HHI completed the optimized design of the VLOC with the LNG-fueled system, and LR provided class approval and issued AiP to HHI.

Recently all JDP members reviewed an in-depth economic evaluation of the LNG fueled system against a wide range of ultra-low sulfur marine fuel oil prices to assess the competitiveness of LNG fueled bulk carriers and to exchange ideas on what could be done to help advance the use of LNG as a fuel. The preliminary results show promise for the LNG option.

The parties are now discussing the potential for a further phase of the JDP, including adding additional partners.