Two more AHTS vessels added to Hartmann-managed fleet

MARCH 27, 2018 — Back in October last year, Germany's family owned Hartmann Group reported the recapitalization of an 11-strong fleet of Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels through a partnership with, and long-term investment from, Breakwater Capital and Hayfin Capital Management, with full ship management of the fleet remaining with the former owners, Hartmann Group,with Hartmann Offshore continuing the technical-nautical operations and another Hartmann company, UOS (United Offshore Support), managing the commercial side.

Now Breakwater and Hayfin have expanded their AHTS fleet to 13 ships with the acquisition of two UT 786 CD design vessels from E.R. Offshore.

The ships, E.R. Luisa and E.R. Vittoria, will be renamed GH Atlantis and GH Endurance respectively. With a bollard pull of 200 metric tons, the vessels were delivered from the shipyard in 2010 and increase the maximum towing capacity of the fleet while still operating in the same working environment.

Consistent with their earlier arrangement with Hartmann, Breakwater and Hayfin will hand these two vessels to Hartmann Offshore to oversee their technical-nautical management and to United Offshore Support to run the commercial side.

"These vessels fit into the total fleet perfectly," says Bernhard Wichers, Managing Director of Hartmann Offshore. "They are young, technically at the leading edge and they match our strategy of providing highest quality and safety standards."

"The investment from Breakwater Capital and Hayfin Capital Management secured the future of the fleet for the long-term," continues Andre Groeneveld, Managing Director of UOS. "With the trust put in us by the owners, we can now offer our customers a large, versatile fleet and at the same time strengthen our position in the market. It is more than encouraging that only a few months after the beginning of the partnership – and in a still challenging market environment – the fleet is set on a growth track."