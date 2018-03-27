Gladding-Hearn delivers sixth Circle Line sightseeing vessel

Circle Line Liberty made a dawn departure for New York from Gladding-Hearn's Somerset, MA. shipyard

MARCH 27, 2018 — Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, Somerset, MA, has delivered the Circle Line Liberty, its sixth newbuild sightseeing vessel for New York City's Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, Inc.

Like the earlier vessels, the new 599-passenger all-steel vessel, designed by DeJong and Lebet, N.A., in Jacksonville, FL, measures 165 feet in length and has a 34-foot beam.

With a top speed of 14 knots, the Circle Line Liberty is powered by twin Cummins QSK-38M1 diesel engines, delivering a total of 2600 hp and connected to ZF W3355 gear boxes, turning 60-inch, 5-bladed bronze propellers.

For dockside maneuvering, the vessel is equipped with a 125 hp Wesmar bow thruster, powered by an electric motor.

Two 140 kW, John Deere generators supply the ship’s service power.

The vessel carries 8,200 gallons of fuel and 4,000 gallons of potable water.

The pilothouse is equipped with port and starboard wing stations, in addition to the centerline helm.

The cabins feature very large double-glazed windows, offering spectacular views of the New York City skyline in any weather.

With a total capacity for 599 passengers, the interior accommodations include space for loose seating and tables for 275 passengers in the main cabin.

The second deck provides space for seating and tables for another 200 passengers indoors and outside seating for 88 passengers. Aft of the seating is a bandstand for live entertainment.

Aft of the pilothouse on the third deck, is outdoor seating for 84 passengers under a fixed canopy.

The cabins are arranged for significantly improved concession areas, three cocktail bars and a wheelchair-accessible head.

Heating and air-conditioning are supplied by a 271,000 Btu diesel-fired boiler and six 10-ton water-cooled chillers.

The crew room, located below the main deck, is outfitted with storage cabinets, a refrigerator, shower and head, and walk-in cooler.