Jeffboat intends to close shipyard on May 14

MARCH 27, 2018 — Ending a more than 180 year history, Jeffboat LLC expects to close its Jeffersonville, IN, shipyard on or about May 14, 2017, according to a letter sent by the company to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

News of the shipyard's closure was first made in a statement posted by Teamsters Local 89 on its Facebook page this past Saturday.

According to the WARN notice, layoffs are expected to begin on or about April 2, 2018 and approximately 207 employees will be affected in total.

The notice includes a list of the affected job classifications and number of affected employees in each classification.

Download the WARN notice HERE