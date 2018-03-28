Sembcorp Marine books TechnipFMC FPSO contract

MARCH 28, 2018 – Sembcorp Marine subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd. has secured a contract from TechnipFMC to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of hull and living quarters for a newbuild floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). The contract includes fabrication and integration of various topside modules, as well as installation of owner-furnished equipment.

The FPSO's hull is approximately 227 m long and 50 m wide, with a total oil storage capacity of 800,000 bbls and gas production capacity of 8 bcm (billion cubic meters) per annum.

Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020, the FPSO will be deployed at the Energean-operated Karish and Tanin deepwater field developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, approximately 90 km offshore Israel.