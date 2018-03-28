CIMC Sinopacific completes first LEG carriers in five ship series

MARCH 28, 2018 – CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co.'s Qidong, China, shipyard has completed the first two vessels in a series of five liquid ethylene gas (LEG) carriers featuring complete cargo handling systems designed and delivered by Wärtsilä.

The series includes two 1,7000 cu.m and three 22,000 cu.m LEG carriers, and the naming ceremony for the two 17, 000 cu.m vessels took place today,

The delivery ceremony for the first of the pair was held at the same time, marking a significant occasion for the shipbuilder, which was successfully reorganized in August 2017 after filing for bankruptcy in 2016.

The Wärtsilä cargo handling systems include a reliquefaction plant for ethylene, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as for various petrochemical cargoes. Also included is the transfer system comprising the cargo pumps together with the control, monitoring, and safety system. Wärtsilä provided site supervision and commissioning assistance during the construction of the vessels.

"We have enjoyed a very close and successful relationship with CIMC SOE for many years, and we are delighted that the yard is now fully back in operation," said Timo Koponen, Vice President, Processing Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "The ships are fitted with state-of-the-art cargo handling systems to provide the efficiency required for modern gas carriers. We congratulate everyone involved on this happy occasion."

"We have overcome many difficulties, but now we are celebrating the naming of the first two of the five carriers ordered and the delivery of the first one," said Mr. Gao WenBao, Chief Executive Officer, CIMC SOE. "We thank Wärtsilä for working with us to ensure a successful outcome."