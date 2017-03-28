VIDEO: Report says shipping could be decarbonized by 2035

MARCH 28, 2017 — Ahead of critical meetings at IMO that start next month, there are divisions on just how ambitious a strategy on shipping CO2 emissions can be adopted that will match the expectations of the Paris Agreement on climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping, for example, has warned that "the very high level of ambition proposed by certain EU Member States – a 70 to 100 percent total cut in emissions before 2050 – is unlikely to achieve consensus support."

As the debate continues, a report just published by the International Transport Forum at the OECD claims that "deployment of all currently known technologies could make it possible to almost completely decarbonize maritime shipping by 2035."

Four different decarbonization pathways examined for the study would reduce international shipping's CO2 emissions between 82% and 95% below the level currently projected for 2035.

According to the study, alternative fuels and renewable energy can deliver much of the required reductions. Currently available biofuels should be complemented by other natural or synthetic fuels such as methanol, ammonia and hydrogen. Wind assistance and electric propulsion have shown that they can bring additional reductions. Technological measures to improve the energy efficiency of ships could yield a substantial part of the needed emission reductions. Market-mature options cited by the report include, among others, hull design improvements, air lubrication and bulbous bows.

Operational improvements such as slower ship speeds, smoother ship-port co-ordination and use of larger, more efficient ships could bring further, important emission reductions.

The report's recommendations include:

set a clear, ambitious emissions-reduction target to drive decarbonization of maritime transport;

support the realization of emissions-reduction targets with a comprehensive set of policy measures; and

provide smart financial incentives to advance decarbonization of maritime shipping.

"Certainty about the desirable decarbonization pathway for shipping will help drive change," said Olaf Merk, ports and shipping expert at ITF. "Clear guidance from governments is therefore essential to accelerate the transition towards zero-carbon shipping."

The work for the report was carried out with support from the European Climate Foundation.

Download the report HERE





