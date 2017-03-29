LPG-fueled EXMAR tankers to have MAN B&W ME-LGIP engines

MARCH 29, 2017 — The two 79,500 cu.m Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) newbuildings recently contracted by EXMAR at shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction, Subic Bay, Philippines, (see earlier story) will each be powered by an individual MAN B&W 6G60ME-LGIP Mk9.5 engine.

LPG has been chosen as the fuel option so that the ships can comply with the new IMO sulfur-emission legislation due to enter force in 2020.

Engine delivery to the shipyard has been scheduled for December 2019. On completion, the carriers will be chartered by Statoil.



"Interest in using LPG as a fuel, outside of the LPG carrier segment, is growing due to its sulfur-free character, free availability and ease of bunkering," says Bjarne Foldager – Vice President Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business at MAN Diesel & Turbo. "In gas mode, we expect the ME-LGIP engine to operate on just 3% pilot oil and down to 10% load. Ultimately, we expect the engine to operate without the need for pilot oil."

MAN Diesel & Turbo reports that, when running on LPG, the ME-LGIP engine delivers reductions of about 10% in CO2 and about 90% in particulate matter compared with operation on MDO.

LPG joins a list of liquid, environmentally-friendly fuels that can power MAN Diesel & Turbo's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines, which are available from all licensees.

MAN Diesel & Turbo expects ME-LGIP installations aboard merchant vessels to be "extremely competitive price-wise," compared to other, dual-fuel-burning engine types.

LPG is an eminently environmentally-friendly fuel, in much the same class as liquefied natural gas (LNG), and an LPG-fueled engine will significantly reduce emissions, enabling vessels to meet the stringent IMO SOx emission regulations due to come into force globally from 2020.

LPG's future as a viable fuel for general marine transportation looks promising as it will not require as large an investment in infrastructure – such as bunkering facilities – in contrast to other, gaseous fuels.

Accordingly, MAN Diesel & Turbo expects a strong demand for LGIP engines for very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and coastal vessels from their introduction.

