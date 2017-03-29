Wärtsilä submits EC based BWMS for USCG Type Approval

MARCH 29, 2017 — Wärtsilä has submitted its Aquarius Electro-Chlorination (EC) Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) for U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval (TA) after successfully completing all the testing procedures required.

Wärtsilä received IMO type approval from the International Maritime for the electro-chlorination system in 2013 and the same design was used for the USCG application.

“Achieving this significant USCG testing milestone is a major step forward for the product,” says Joe Thomas, Director, Ballast Water Management Systems at Wärtsilä. "It provides customers with further assurance that this system efficiently addresses ballast water treatment compliance needs, with a reliable product and a partner committed to long-term global support."

Wärtsilä says that the Aquarius EC BWMS utilizes proven filtration and electro-chlorination technology, while maintaining a high degree of safety, operability and reliability. It ensures compliance with regulations, even with varying levels of water quality. Safety has been a fundamental consideration in the design, and hazard analyses aimed at eliminating installation and operational risks have supported its development.

Wärtsilä also offers a BWMS using filtration and ultra-violet (UV) irradiation. The Wärtsilä Aquarius UV system is type approved according to the IMO Convention and has an Alternative Management System (AMS) acceptance certificate from the USCG. It is currently undergoing full USCG TA testing with completion expected during 2018. The Wärtsilä Aquarius UV is also certified for installation in hazardous areas (EX).