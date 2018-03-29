Eagle LNG, Crowley team to supply LNG via ISO container to Puerto Rico

MARCH 29, 2018 —The first commercial load of Liquefied Natural Gas in an ISO container from Eagle LNG Partners’ new liquefaction facility was recently loaded by Crowley trucks and transported to the Port of Jacksonville In Florida.

The 11,000 gallons of LNG from Eagle LNG Partners’ Maxville Facility will be transported from the port by Crowley by ship to Puerto Rico.

The Maxville facility—which has a capacity to produce 200,000 gallons per day of LNG—will provide a cleaner burning alternative energy to traditional fossil fuels to customers in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

“The new plant location means LNG can be easily produced and transported to the port all within the Jacksonville area,” says Crowley’s Matt Jackson, Vice President, LNG. “Not only will Crowley and Eagle LNG Partners provide a fuel source that decreases environmental impacts, Crowley can provide supply chain and engineering solutions that are resilient alternatives to traditional energy sources in Puerto Rico and other markets.”

The Maxville LNG Facility has a 1-million-gallon storage tank and a modern system to load fuel into ISO containers for truck delivery to the port quickly.

“Having the first commercial load sold to Crowley for routing through the Port of Jacksonville to Puerto Rico is only appropriate,” says Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG Partners. “The new Maxville LNG Facility is the first LNG plant to be operational in Jacksonville and features numerous design enhancements to allow us to send out LNG to the Port of Jacksonville and throughout the region safely and efficiently. LNG continues to become the fuel of today and Jacksonville is the epicenter of this transition.”

Once the ISO containers are transported by truck and loaded onto vessels in Jacksonville, Crowley then ships and delivers the LNG to various customers in Puerto Rico and other locations in the Caribbean. To date, Crowley has transported more than 6.5 million gallons of LNG as well as provided engineering and other services for pharmaceutical and other companies.

The LNG will also be used as fuel in Crowley’s two new 2,400 TEU Commitment Class, combination container/roll-on roll-off ConRo ships, El Coquí and Taíno, which will enter the Jones Act trade to Puerto Rico, following their delivery by VT Halter Marine, Inc., Pascagoula, MS.

To support bunkering operations, Eagle LNG Partners and Crowley built a dockside LNG fuel depot on Crowley-leased property at the JAXPORT Talleyrand Marine Terminal on the St. Johns River.