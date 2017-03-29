Seven more Majestic Fast Ferry cats to be MTU powered

MARCH 29, 2017 — Seven 39 m Incat Crowther designed catamaran fast ferries on order for Singapore operator Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd will each be powered by two MTU 16V 2000 M72 engines. The ferries are being built at the PT Cahaya shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, over the next two years and Rolls-Royce will supply the 14 MTU engines for the vessels by 2019.

This latest order follows an earlier order that saw MTU deliver a total of six MTU Series 2000 engines in 2016 and 2017 for three earlier Majestic vessels of the same class. The first, Majestic Dream, went into service last summer, followed by the Majestic Pride in the autumn/fall. The third vessel, the Majestic Faith is set to join them from April 2018 onwards.

“The determining factor for this follow-on order is the positive experience the operator has had with MTU engines and with our service,” said Chew Xiang Yu, a member of marine sales staff at MTU Asia. "After our initial contact with Majestic in 2016, we worked with them to produce a specification package with the optimum features for large fast ferries. Our 16V 2000 M72, with its 1,440 kW power output, offered the ideal starting point."

“A key criterion for our fleet is the fuel-efficiency of our engines. They should also have long maintenance intervals and be powerful and reliable,” said Majestic Ferry Managing Director Max Tan. “