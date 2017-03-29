Bollinger delivers FRC 28

MARCH 29, 2017 — Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, LA, has delivered the USCGC Nathan Bruckenthal, the 28th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard took delivery on March 29 in Key West, FL. The vessel's commissioning is scheduled for July in Washington, DC.

"We are proud to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the USCGC Nathan Bruckenthal," said Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon, "This FRC built by Bollinger Shipyards will be the second FRC to be stationed in Atlantic Beach, NC. Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation including Alaska and Hawaii. FRCs already in commission have protected our country by seizing tons of narcotics, interdicted thousands of illegal aliens and saved hundreds of lives. The FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity. The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our Nation for decades to come. We are extremely proud that the Fast Response Cutters built by Louisiana craftsmen here at Bollinger Shipyards are having such a major impact on our country's safety and security."

The 154 foot patrol craft USCGC Nathan Bruckenthal is the 28th vessel in the Coast Guard's Sentinel-class FRC program. Based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708., the FRC has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel's 26 foot cutter boat.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Nathan Bruckenthal. In April 2004 while serving aboard USS Firebolt, Bruckenthal was killed in the line of duty while conducting maritime intercept operations in the North Arabian Gulf. For heroic achievement in connection with combat operations against the enemy, Bruckenthal was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V." Petty Officer 3rd Class Bruckenthal was also posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.