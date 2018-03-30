NYK and Oshima Shipbuilding eye LNG fueled post-Panamax bulkers

MARCH 30, 2018 — A proposal from NYK Line and Oshima Shipbuilding for a joint R&D plan to develop an LNG fueled post-panamax bulk carrier has been approved by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) as part of its effort to support the introduction of cutting-edge vessels.

The MLIT program, introduced last October, aims to improve the productivity of Japan's maritime industry and bolster its global competitiveness by approving plans for R&D, manufacturing, the introduction of vessels using IoT for further safety and efficiency, and the use of eco-friendly fuel for propulsion.

The NYK and Oshima Shipbuilding project will run from April 2018 to March 2022.

It aims to minimize the loss of cargo space by optimizing LNG fuel tank and accommodation arrangements and to optimize outfitting and piping to reduce the construction time for LNG fueled ships by 20 percent for LNG-fueled ships. Currently they require more time for construction than conventionally fueled ships.

The project also aims to achieve a 30 percent reduction of EEDI for bulk carriers constructed after January 1, 2025. Though recent, newly designed vessels have reduced EEDI by 20 to 30 percent, in some conditions it is difficult for post-panamax carriers to achieve greater reductions.