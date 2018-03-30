Ingalls awarded $94 million for NSC 10 long-lead materials

MARCH 30, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division yesterday received a $94 million fixed price contract from the U.S. Coast Guard to purchase long-lead materials for a tenth National Security Cutter (NSC).

"National Security Cutters continue to be extremely important assets for the coastal defense of our homeland," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "These ships are enabling the Coast Guard's missions in not only defending our shores, but also in the detection and interdiction of drugs and other contraband. Our shipbuilders in Mississippi look forward to continuing this hot production line and producing additional high-quality, state-of-the-art cutters for the men and women of the Coast Guard."

The advance procurement funds will be used to purchase major components for NSC 10, such as steel, the main propulsion systems, generators, electrical switchboards and major castings.

Ingalls has delivered six NSCs. The shipyard's seventh NSC, Kimball (WMSL 756), is scheduled to be delivered to the Coast Guard later this year. Midgett (WMSL 757), is scheduled to start builder's trials in the fourth quarter, and Stone (WMSL 758) is scheduled to launch this summer.

NSCs are 418 feet long with a 54-foot beam and displace 4,500 tons with a full load. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 miles, an endurance of 60 days and a crew of 120.