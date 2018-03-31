Detyens awarded $20.6 million MSC contract

MARCH 31, 2018 — Detyens Shipyards Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, is being awarded a $20,672,008 contract for a 94-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of USNS Lewis and Clark (T-AKE 1).

Work will include furnishing general services for the ship; deck house cleaning and painting (near white blast); cargo crane 10 year retest survey; hydraulic hoses replacement and recertification; lifeboat certification and falls renewal (5 year); docking and un-docking vessel; propeller shaft and stern tube inspection; underwater hull cleaning and painting; freeboard cleaning and painting (near white blast); freshwater stern tube lubrication system installation; sliding block and transfer head refurbishment; chain replacement; and flight deck nonskid renewal.

Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by August 2018. The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two proposals received.