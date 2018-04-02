WSF moves forward on plan to convert three ferries to hybrid electric

APRIL 2, 2018 — Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has signed into law a transportation funding measure that includes $600,000 to develop a request for proposal to convert the three Washington State Ferries Jumbo Mark II class ferries to hybrid electric propulsion and make associated modifications to the Seattle, Bainbridge, Edmonds, and Kingston terminals.

Washington State DOT is directed to explore capital project financing options that include federal funding opportunities and application for Volkswagen settlement funds. Washington State is receiving $112.7 million from the federal settlement with Volkswagen.

Gov. Inslee designated the Washington Department of Ecology as the agency to lead efforts to develop the state's plan for using the Volkswagen funds. Under the plan, the settlement funds could pay for projects that install electric vehicle charging stations, replace diesel engines in buses, public vehicles, and vessels with electric engines or cleaner diesel engines, or make other investments in reducing diesel emissions in the state.

The three Jumbo Mark II Class ferries are prime candidates for emissions reductions efforts.

They were built for Washington State Ferries between 1997 and 1999, at Todd Pacific Shipyards in Seattle. Each ferry can carry up to 2,500 passengers and 202 vehicles, making them the largest in the state's 22 ferry fleet.

According to State Ferries Director Amy Scarton, the 22 ferries account fo 67% of the transportation department's air pollution, with the three Jumbo Mark II ferries accounting for 26 percent of all of the department's diesel use.