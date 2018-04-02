First Mitsui Cameron LNG project carrier named in Geoje

APRIL 2, 2018 — Samsung Heavy Industries Co's Geoje, South Korea, shipyard last week hosted a naming ceremony for the 174,000 cu.m LNG carrier Marvel Falcon.

The vessel is to be chartered by NYK Line to Mitsui & Co. Ltd. under a long-term contract and is the first in a series of new vessels that will be used by Mitsui & Co. in the Cameron LNG Project. After the delivery on April 16, 2018, the ship will begin to transport LNG from the U.S.and other locationsor up to 25 years, including optional extension periods. The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management.

The vessel is equipped with a WinGD X-DF large bore, two-stroke main engine able to operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored as liquid at cryogenic temperatures.

Marvel Falcon

Length overall: 293.302 meters

Breadth: 45.80 meters

Gross tonnage: 114,084 tons

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Cargo tank capacity: 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Flag: Singapore