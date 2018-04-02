E-Certificates now available for entire ABS-classed fleet

APRIL 2, 2018 — Classification society ABS reports that e-Certificates are now available to the entire ABS-classed fleet, subject to individual flag administrations' authorization.

ABS says that the-Certificates are continuously available, tamper proof, independently verifiable and secure digital equivalents of traditional ABS paper certificates.

The traditional paper certificates, says ABS, are always still available.

"E-Certificates are the latest product from ABS FutureClass program. Defining the future of class focuses on the utilization of data and digital technology to deliver benefits for our clients," said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. "ABS e-Certificates are a perfect example of how we strive to add value and operating efficiencies for our customers."

ABS e-Certificate system allows a simultaneous, vessel-wide view of all applicable certificates, rather than requiring the user to look up each certificate individually.

Fully compliant with IMO guidelines, ABS e-Certificates will reduce administrative burdens, cut onboard clutter, and simplify port state, flag state and third-party validation. Digital protection, the unique tracking number and electronic signatures and endorsements of e-Certificates, are provided by Adobe ES4. Authenticity is independently confirmed via the ABS verification website.

ABS e-Certificates deliver significantly enhanced productivity for our clients by reducing processing time and document handling costs," said ABS Chief Digital Officer, Howard Fireman. "As an organization currently providing digital plan and calculation review, the move to electronic certificates is a natural next step."

E-Certificates are available via the ABS online secure database, so clients can access the latest certificates from anywhere in the world. While e-Certificates may be electronically stored locally or printed as needed, these copies should be used for reference purposes only. The e-Certificate in its digital form is the vessel's valid certificate.

The authenticity, originality and traceability of the e-Certificates are easily verifiable through the ABS Validation Portal, available for any third parties that need to confirm the information contained in the e-Certificates.