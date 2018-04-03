Corvus solution picked for Stena RoPax battery retrofit

APRIL 3, 2018 — Stena Line and Callenberg Technology Group have selected Corvus Energy to supply the lithium ion based Energy Storage System (ESS) for the retrofit of the RoPax ferry M/V Stena Jutlandica to battery power (see earlier story).

Stena Line will be the first Swedish operator to operate a ferry with zero emissions while berthing and in port.

The 550 car, 1,500 passenger Stena Jutlandica operates between Gothenburg, Sweden, and Frederikshavn, Denmark and the battery retrofit project is cofinanced by the European Union and Swedish Transport Administration.

The initial stage of the retrofit employs plug-in hybrid technology that charges with shore power and draws on battery power for bow thrusters and maneuvering when berthing in port. The ultimate goal is for the Stena Jutlandica to operate fully on battery power, requiring an estimated 50 MWh of stored energy for the 3 hours and 25 minutes crossing. Shore power from clean energy sources is also an important focus area.

Stena Teknik, Stena's marine technical solutions branch, is working with electrical system integrator Callenberg, part of Trident Maritime Systems, to incorporate the Corvus Energy 1 MWh capacity Orca Energy ESS.

"The project has been received very positively by maritime and Swedish transportation authories," says Per Wimby, Project Manager at Stena Teknik. "We look forward to gathering knowledge about electric operation and continuing to explore the role that battery operation can play as an alternative to traditional fuel and eliminating emissions."

"We are impressed with Corvus Energy's battery technology and the company's track record in the maritime industry," says Per-Erik Larsson, Director Sales at Callenberg.

"The Stena Jutlandica will be a showcase ship whose impact extends beyond the boundaries of Scandinavia and the passenger ferry industry," says Halvard Hauso, SVP, Sales and Key Accounts at Corvus Energy. "We are excited about working with the talented people at Stena Teknik, Callenberg, and Stena Line to bring their visions of sustainable shipping to fruition."