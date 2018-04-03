Stephan Schaller takes the helm at Voith

APRIL 3, 2018 — As of April 1, 2018, Stephan Schaller has begun in his role as head of the Corporate Board of Management at Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Schaller has been a member of Voith's Shareholders' Committee since 2015 and succeeds the long-serving head of the Board, Dr. Hubert Lienhard, who, at the age of 67, is retiring as planned.

"I'm really looking forward to the new role and the challenges it will bring," says Schaller. "I'm grateful to my predecessor for giving me a collegial and confident introduction to the world of Voith. To be asked to be Voith's CEO is a great honor."

In the first weeks after assuming the role, Voith's new CEO wants to get to know his team and the company in particular.

"Voith is a very diverse international company. I will therefore take however long is necessary to get to know the company, and above all the employees," he says.

Schaller, who studied mechanical engineering, was previously responsible for the motorcycle division of the BMW Group before he joined Voith. In the course of his career he has been employed in multiple management and leadership positions at Linde, Schott and Volkswagen.

The long-serving president and CEO Dr. Hubert Lienhard was also appointed to the Shareholders' Committee with effect from April 1, 2018, and will support the future development of the company with his specialist expertise.

"I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Hubert Lienhard on behalf of all 19,000 Voith employees for his excellent work in the last 10 years as CEO. He has strengthened the future sustainability of the company through bold restructuring of the Group in recent years," says Professor Dr. Keitel, chair of the Shareholders' Committee and Supervisory Board.