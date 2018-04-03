NASSCO starts construction of second Matson LNG ready ConRo

APRIL 3, 2018 — General Dynamics NASSCO has started construction of Matsonia, the second ship in a two-ship series of Kanaloa-class 870 ft, 3,500 TEU LNG ready ConRo vessels on order for Matson Navigation Company, Inc.

Construction of Matsonia began with a ceremonial first cut of steel at NASSCO's San Diego shipyard where the first ship in the series, Lurline, is 15 percent complete. Both ships will transport containers, automobiles and rolling stock between the West Coast of the United States and Hawaii.

The ship design incorporates liquefied natural gas-capable main and auxiliary engines, which are compliant with Tier III emission requirements, and future installation of a LNG fuel gas system can be accommodated.

"Matson's customers in the Hawaii trade rely on us for dependable delivery of their goods, and these new Kanaloa-class vessels designed specifically for serving Hawaii will ensure we meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability," said Ron Forest, president of Matson.

"Designing and building these vessels brings pride to every member of our team," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics NASSCO. "It's an honor to add the Kanaloa-class vessels to NASSCO's decades-long history in Jones Act ship production."

Construction of the first ship for Matson, Lurline, is scheduled to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2019. Matsonia is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2020.