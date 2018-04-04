Electrolux to suck up extra cost of burning clean fuel in four ports

APRIL 4, 2018 — Swedish headquartered appliance giant Electrolux AB is expanding a pilot project with shipping company Hamburg Süd to reduce pollution from high levels of sulfur oxides (SOx) in port areas. Electrolux is now funding a voluntary switch to low-sulfur fuel during layovers in four ports across Latin America.

Without this voluntary change to the cleaner marine gas oil, the ship carrying Electrolux appliances would otherwise have been burning heavy fuel oil while moored. Ports in North America and Europe already require vessels to use the cleaner marine gas oil but such a switch is not mandatory at the ports in question, in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

"Sulfur dioxide emissions are a major environmental issue in some of the communities around port cities where we ship our products. With this partnership, we are showing how the industry can move faster than legislation to improve the air quality in ports, and we hope more companies will get on board," says Bjorn Vang Jensen, Vice President, Global Logistics at Electrolux. "This will support our ambition to improve the environmental footprint in the transportation chain, which is one of the goals in Electrolux sustainability strategy 'For the Better'."

Due to the significantly lower sulfur content of marine gas oil, the sulfur dioxide emissions for the Electrolux cargo in question will decrease by over 95 percent.