NETSCo's Mueller named Fellow by SNAME

APRIL 4, 2018 — Naval architect and marine engineering firm NETSCo, Inc., recently announced that its President & CEO Richard A. Mueller has nominated by his peers and approved by the Fellows Committee to be elevated to the prestigious membership grade of Fellow in the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).

Mueller has been a member of the SNAME for over 39 years and has held various elected positions including four [4] terms as Chairman for the Great Lakes/Great Rivers Section, F.V.P. of Planning/Public Policy and he currently serves as the Functional Vice President of Membership as well as on the Council and the Executive Committee.

According to the SNAME bylaws, “The grade of Fellow may be accorded exclusively to individuals who have made outstanding personal contributions to naval architecture, marine or ocean engineering, or allied disciplines through significant achievements in design, research, production, operation, education or associated management.”

Mueller has almost four decades as an C-level executive, project manager, and consultant. As founder of NETSCo, Inc., in 1984, his experience includes overall corporate management, and project management as an owner’s representative in oversight or hands-on positions. He also has extensive experience in vessel operations, manning, personnel, traffic and dispatch issues as well as providing repair and maintenance oversight.

He is also one of the founders of Choice Ballast Solutions, a consulting and advisory services firm with a specific focus on compliance with ballast water management (BWM) requirements. He holds eight patents, both U.S. and international, and is the inventor/designer for the Nutech O3 Mark III System. This BWMS was IMO Type Approved and Flag State Approved in Korea and was sold to NK O3, the current provider of the Blue Ballast System. Richard has extensive experience with all types of BWMS design, installation, testing, start up and service.