Ingalls awarded a further $56.9 million for Fitzgerald repairs

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived at the port of Pascagoula, Miss., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 aboard the heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf

APRIL 4, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Inc. - Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, MS, was recently awarded a $56,990,298 contract modification for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repair and restoration.

The vessel suffered extensive damage on the starboard side above and below the waterline in its June 17, 2017 collision with a Philippine-flagged containership in which seven sailors lost their lives.

This latest contract mod brings the total contracts awarded thus far for work needed on the destroyer to upwards of $384 million. The award will provide for additional collision repairs as well as maintenance and modernization. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by January 2020.