Gibbs & Cox wins Navy contract for LDP 17 and LX(R) tech support

APRIL 4, 2018 — Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox, Inc., has been awarded a contract by the Navy's PMS 317 program office for engineering support services on the Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD 17) and Amphibious Ship Replacement (LX[R]) Class Ships. The LX(R) Class is the replacement for the LSD 41/49 Classes, and will be a derivative of the LPD 17 Class.

Under this contract, G&C will provide Program Management for Engineering Support Services, Class Engineering and Technical Support to both LDP 17 and LX(R) Class Ships, and manage the PMS 317 Engineering Services Design Site.

"We are thrilled with this opportunity to provide technical services to PMS 317," said Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc. "Gibbs & Cox has supported the U.S. Navy for over 84 years, and we are honored to have been selected to join the PMS 317 organization."