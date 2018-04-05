RAD-Power to support Karl Senner products in Canada

APRIL 5, 2018 — RAD-Power, Beaconsfield, Quebec Canada, has been named a new manufacturer’s representative for the Eastern and Central regions of Canada including the Atlantic provinces of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Bruswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba for propulsion specialist Karl Senner, LLC, Kenner, LA.

Ragnar Radtke, the owner of RAD-Power, is a familiar figure to many Marine Log readers. Radtke was Deutz’ American marine engine program manager for 30 years and began RAD-Power in March 2009 soon after Deutz exited the marine engine market initially to support former Deutz engine clients in the USA, Canada and Central America.

RAD-Power will become the representative for Karl Senner, LLC’s product lines including REINTJES Marine Gearboxes, beginning April 1, 2018 and Steerprop Azimuth Drives, beginning June 1, 2018.