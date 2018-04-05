Horizon Shipbuilding reports busy year

Repairs to fishing vessels, towboats, and passenger vessels have been part of Horizon Shipbuilding's workload in 2018

APRIL 5, 2018 —Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc., reports that this year has seen a steady stream of new construction and vessel repair projects at its Bayou La Batre, AL, shipyard.

New construction projects have included delivery of an 88 ft bunker boat and a 25 ft truckable towboat. Currently Horizon is building an additional 25 ft truckable towboat and a 38 ft towboat for Marine Inland Fabricators.

Numerous repair projects have also been performed, the most significant being a comprehensive repair to the towboat Red Wagner for the Tennessee Valley Authority. Current repair projects include the towboat L.W. Nelson for Parker Towing and the F/V Miss Peggy for Bon Secour Fisheries.

Another major project includes the complete refurbishment of the M/V Caribe Cay and M/V Caribe Time. These vessels were severely damaged during Hurricane Maria and will be almost completely gutted and rebuilt.

Horizon’s Vice President Lance C. Lemcool, says, “Our continued production testifies to Horizon’s unwavering commitment to our customers, vendors and friends. We are open for business and look forward to our continued service to the marine industry.”