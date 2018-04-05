AWO approves MARCOM as Responsible Carrier Program auditor

APRIL 5, 2018 —The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has approved Marine Compliance, LLC (MARCOM) as a third-party organization authorized to conduct audits of AWO member operations as part of its Responsible Carrier Program (RCP).

The RCP is a safety management system that provides a framework for the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry to continuously improve safety and environmental performance. To comply with the RCP – a condition of AWO membership – member companies must undergo recurring management and vessel audits by a Coast Guard-approved third-party organization.

In 2016, the Coast Guard finalized its Subchapter M towing vessel safety and inspection regulations. Under Subchapter M, vessel operators can choose between adopting a Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) or having their vessels inspected annually by the Coast Guard. AWO's RCP has been approved by the Coast Guard as an existing safety management system that meets Subchapter M requirements.

"MARCOM is excited to join the ranks of AWO-recognized RCP auditors," said David Henley, owner of MARCOM. "This will allow us to provide full Sub M and RCP services to our AWO member customers. At MARCOM, our slogan has always been: Keep things simple and do things right."

"We welcome MARCOM as an approved third-party organization for AWO's Responsible Carrier Program," said AWO President & CEO Tom Allegretti. "AWO is committed to ensuring that its member companies operate according to the highest safety and environmental standards, and the success of the RCP in accomplishing this objective depends on utilization of high-quality TPOs like MARCOM."

As a U.S. Coast Guard-approved Third Party Organization (TPO), MARCOM's Sub M Division provides turnkey Subchapter M implementation services. The extensive towing industry knowledge and experience of MARCOM inspectors, auditors and surveyors allows MARCOM to ease the transition to Subchapter M.