Canada's Chamber of Shipping announces new leadership line-up

APRIL 6, 2018 – Canada's Chamber of Shipping has announced its 2018-2019 panel of directors and officers. The Chamber of Shipping represents commercial carriers and their agents in Canada which trade internationally and domestically. Its directors and officers include a broad range of experienced leaders from the Canadian marine industry.

The Board of Directors includes:

Kim Christensen (Chair), General Manager Operations, ACGI Shipping Inc.

Garth Mitcham (Vice-Chair), Director, CSL Americas

Peter Amat (Treasurer), General Manager, Pacific Basin Shipping (Canada) Ltd

Richard Chappell, Regional Vice-President of Operations Canada, Westwood Shipping Lines

Marc Fellis, President, Westward Shipping

Dave Hill, Executive Vice-President, Wheelhouse Shipping Agency Ltd.

Jack Mahoney, President, Maersk Line Canada

Oscar Pinto, Director, Valles Steamship (Canada) Ltd.

Donna Spalding, Director Administration, Cruise Lines International Association – North West & Canada

Peter Swanson, Partner, Bernard LLP

The Chamber says that the competitiveness of Canada's transportation gateways is critical to the economic viability of all shippers, especially in view of the increased competitive pressures in the United States.

The Chamber of Shipping is advocating for efficient transportation corridors and continues to address concerns with risks and environmental impacts on local communities. It says that Canada is poised to increase international trade and should strive to manage its supply chain holistically, embrace innovative technologies, and develop a highly trained and experienced workforce at sea and ashore.

According to the Chamber, commercial shipping results in $30 billion of economic activity annually in Canada and, at 1.8% of the Canadian economy, ships move more than $200 billion worth of goods to and from global markets. From farmers to retailers, many Canadian jobs depend on a healthy and thriving trade environment supported by a robust and fluid marine transportation network.