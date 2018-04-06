C-Innovation wins three year BP contract

APRIL 6, 2018 – Houston headquartered C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has secured a three-year contract with BP Exploration & Production, Inc. (BP), the largest energy investor in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The contract covers subsea construction, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and logistics services in the Gulf of Mexico.

With Port Fourchon, LA, serving as the home port, the new contract will bring together ECO's extensive fleet of multipurpose platform supply and well intervention vessels with C-I's ROV, tooling, project management and engineering services.

The scope of work includes: jumper installations; subsea tree installations; facility underwater inspections in lieu of dry-docking; commissioning of new assets; and general field support.

David Sheetz, manager of C-I's Subsea Division, said, "This is a very large and significant contract for C-I and it helps solidify our reputation as a true, single source for subsea solutions with the backing and support of the diverse family of companies within the ECO group. C-I's ability to offer a complete suite of services allows clients to have a single point of contact for all projects, which makes budgeting easier, saving time as well as money."