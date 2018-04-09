Keppel O&M to build Singapore's first LNG fueled bunker tanker

APRIL 9, 2018 — Keppel Offshore & Marine's Keppel Singmarine subsidiary has been awarded a to build Singapore's first LNG dual fuel bunker tanker. The tanker will be owned and operated by Sinanju Tankers Holdings Pte Ltd (Sinanju), based on a finance agreement with Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd.

The tanker is scheduled for delivery in second half 2019. As part of the contract, Sinanju and Mitsui AP have an option to order a second similar tanker to be exercised within six months from the effective date of the first contract.

The 7,990 dwt dual-fuel bunker tanker will be the first LNG fueled bunkering vessel for Singapore and for Sinanju. Built to the requirements of classification society, Bureau Veritas, the bunker tanker will deliver marine fuels to ocean-going vessels within local port limits.

"Sinanju aims to kick start a green initiative for bunker tankers operating in Singapore; for our vessels to emit less air pollutants while boosting the local use of LNG as a bunker fuel. We will be in good stead when embarking in ship-to-ship LNG bunkering as our next milestone," said Mr. Ju Kai Meng, Managing Director of Sinanju Tankers Holdings.

Sinanju will receive cofunding of up to Singapore $2 million to build the vessel under thr Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) LNG bunkering pilot program (LBPP).

"The dual-fuel bunker tanker will be the third vessel to be built by Keppel Singmarine under the MPA LBPP and the seventh dual-fuel vessel built by Keppel O&M, extending our track record in LNG-fueled vessels," said Mr. Abu Bakar, Managing Director (Gas & Specialized Vessels), Keppel O&M. "With solutions across the LNG value chain, Keppel O&M is in a strong position to capture opportunities as the industry adopts greener solutions."

Keppel O&M has developed a suite of LNG value chain solutions. It recently delivered the world's first converted Floating Liquefaction (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo, and is currently building two dual-fuel harbor tugs for Keppel Smit Towage and Maju Maritime, two dual-fuel LNG carriers for Stolt-Nielsen Gas B.V., and two dual-fuel containerships for Pasha Hawaii, at its Keppel AMFELS shipyard in Brownsville, TX.