Cheo Lee Shipyards completes sea trials of 27 m crew transfer vesserl

APRIL 9, 2018 — Njord Zenith, the first of two 27 m crew transfer vessels built to a BMT design by China's Cheoy Lee Shipyards for Njord Offshore, has successfully completed sea trials, reaching a top speed of 27 knots.

Jago Lawless, Technical Director at BMT says: "We have a number of 26 m CTV vessels operating that have been designed and built in accordance with Lloyd's Register's rules for Special Service Craft and the U.K. code for High Speed Offshore Service Craft. This 27 m vessel however, is the first CTV designed by BMT that utilizes a highly efficient Z-bow hull form. This hull form gives added waterline length resulting in excellent high-speed performance during transit, yet optimized zero-speed seakeeping performance, minimizing the unwanted vertical buoyancy forces that may otherwise be experienced during push-up operations in head seas. Having a steady vessel during technician transfer is vital."

To ensure the best performance can be achieved during these transfer operations, the vessel utilizes the Active Fender System, exclusive to BMT and is propelled by quad Volvo IPS 900, offering excellent speed performance, high bollard pull and outstanding manoeuvrability.

Jago adds: "Njord Zenith is the largest, most versatile, multi-role CTV we have launched to date and is a step change with regards to both fuel and deadweight capacity."

With a maximum fuel bunkering capacity of 52,000 L or a combined cargo / fuel capacity deadweight of up to 50 tonnes, the vessel has the capacity to transport up to 24 offshore personnel and includes an innovative bridge design with full height front window for improved fore deck visibility, as well as docking whilst transporting containers.