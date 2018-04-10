Vard wins order for stern trawler with integrated energy storage system

APRIL 10, 2018 — Fincantieri subsidiary Vard has secured a new contract for the design and construction of a stern trawler for Havfisk, Norway's largest trawler company.

The contract value is slightly below NOK 400 million (about $51 million).

The vessel will be the world's first stern trawler with an integrated energy storage system, consisting of diesel mechanical/diesel electric propulsion and batteries. The energy storage system together with Vard's SeaQ Power Management System for power optimization in all operations, will ensure low emissions of carbon dioxide, NOx and noise. The system will be used in all operations; allowing fuel savings in trawling, transit and in harbor when offloading. In addition, the technologically advanced vessel will feature frequency controlled large components, energy-efficient LED lights, and electrical winches, all connected to the SeaQ Power Management System.

The vessel is being built a new design, Vard 8 02, based on Havfisk's stern trawler Nordtind, delivered by Vard in January 2018.

Nordtind has proven itself as an efficient trawler with a state-of-the-art hull, both for trawling and in transit. With a high focus on quality of catch, safety for crew and sustainable operations, the vessel has the newest and most efficient technology for bringing the catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint. Its high ice class, Silent F compliance, efficient engines and deck equipment, and modern living quarters for the crew, will all be incorporated in the new vessel.

With a length of 80 meters and a beam of 17 meters, the new trawler features an advanced fish factory, two separate cargo holds for refrigerated and frozen fish, and a freezing capacity of 80 tons per 24 hours. The new vessel will feature improved catch handling with a live fish tank, keeping the fish in healthy condition until processing and storing of catch in low temperature to maintain the premium quality of the fish. Head and guts will be stored in ensilage tanks and delivered ashore, ensuring that all catch biomass is utilized.

Mr. Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of Vard, commented "Vard and Havfisk have developed a valuable partnership that is focused on innovation, having constructed four state-of-the-art trawlers in recent years. We have now agreed to build an additional vessel, which will once again take us a step forward, featuring the latest technology and solutions onboard. We look forward to our continued collaboration to develop the new vessel for the Havfisk fleet."

Mr. Webjørn Barstad, CEO of Havfisk, commented: "We are pleased to once again work with the very competent teams at Vard, and continue to develop high-tech energy efficient fishing vessels. In a time where many Norwegian shipowners go abroad with their shipbuilding projects, I am delighted that we are able to continue to complete our newbuild projects at home."

The hull will be built at Vard's Braila shipyard in Romania, while outfitting and completion will be carried out at Vard Søviknes in Norway. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for first quarter 2020.

Vard has developed and delivered a total of four fishing vessels for Havfisk. Gadus Poseidon, Gadus Njord and Gadus Neptun were delivered in 2013 and 2014 respectively, and Nordtind in January 2018.