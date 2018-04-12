Ready for Port State Control inspection? BV has an app for that

APRIL 12, 2018 — Classification society Bureau Veritas has developed an application to assist ship managers and their crews in planning and ensuring readiness for port state control inspections.

Called "PSC Ready," the cloud-based and secure app is downloadable for both IOS and Android.

The application enables PSC awareness to be shared across a company’s fleet, the sharing and analysis of records and performance with management and clients and the promotion of awareness of specific PSC concentrated inspection campaigns - all with access to the latest information about PSC areas of focus and interpretation.



The application helps ensure that shipowners are able to focus on all the requirements needed to be ready for PSC inspections. The benefits include:

Helping ensure compliance with applicable requirements

Enhancing ship maintenance by developing crews’ awareness of safety, environmental and employment requirements as well as those for ship structures and equipment

The opportunity to improve PSC performance worldwide

Training crews to detect, correct and avoid deficiencies

Access to statistics, data and news on PSC developments

"Check offline, report online" functionality recognizing that data connections cannot always be available on-board

Laurent Leblanc , Vice President and Marine Operations Director, Bureau Veritas said: "We wanted to ensure that shipowners and their crews know what Port State Inspections require and to help them manage those requirements – all with a practical, digital, tool. This application provides the most up-to-date route to manage PSC planning and performance, enabling data and best practice to be shared on-board and across fleets.

"Port state control is a major operational factor for shipowners and the bottom line is both safety and preventing unexpected operational loss of time and cost."

PSC Ready was developed and refined in pilot projects with shipowners world-wide. The version now released reflects their guidance, input, advice and feedback.