ReCAAP ISC: Fewer attacks on ships in Asian waters

APRIL 12, 2018 — The first quarter of this year has seen fewer incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in Asian waters than in the equivalent period last year.

A total of 14 incidents of piracy (comprising nine actual incidents and five attempted incidents) were reported in Asia during January-March 2018 compared to 27 incidents (comprising 21 actual incidents and six attempted incidents) during the same period in 2017, according to .the Singapore based ReCAAP ISC (Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Center)

This amounts to a 48% decrease in the number of incidents reported during January-March 2018 compared to January-March 2017. Of the 14 incidents reported during January-March 2018, one was an incident of piracy and 13 were incidents of armed robbery against ships.

The improvement of the situation during January-March 2018 reflects a decrease in the number of incidents at ports and anchorages in Bangladesh and Philippines. There was no actual incident of abduction of crew for ransom in the Sulu-Celebes Sea; and no incident of hijacking of ships for theft of oil cargo during January-March 2018. However, of concern was an attempted February incident reported in the Sulu-Celebes Sea involving the containership, Kudos 1 in Feb 18.

In comparison, the incidents reported during January-March 2018 were less severe than incidents reported during January-March 2017.