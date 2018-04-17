Monitoring scrubber wash water just got easier

The Smart ESM, developed by the U.K.’s Rivertrace, is a wash water monitor that is suitable for both the inlet and outlet of a wet exhaust gas cleaning system

APRIL 17, 2018 — The Global 0.5% Sulfur Cap is set to go into effect by 2020 and shipowners will only have a handful of choices to comply. One of those is to install an exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) or scrubber. One of the issues with wet scrubber systems, however, is that they use wash water to remove the pollutants from the exhaust gas. The wash water being discharged from the scrubber must be monitored at all times to ensure it is within regulatory limits.

The Smart ESM, developed by the U.K.’s Rivertrace, is a wash water monitor that is suitable for both the inlet and outlet of a wet exhaust gas cleaning system, measuring and recording PAH, Turbidity, Temperature and pH, on open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid scrubber systems. The Smart ESM is fully compliant with MEPC 259(68) and provides reliable information to ensure compliance with the worldwide SOx limits.

Rivertrace launched the SMART ESM monitor at the Sulphur Cap 2020 Conference, Awards and Exhibition today in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The event runs both today and tomorrow.

“We are excited to launch the Smart ESM which is the latest in our innovative range of monitoring products,” says Mike Coomber, Managing Director of Rivertrace. “The 2020 global sulfur limit is an important milestone for our industry and we are delighted that we are able to offer such a positive contribution to ensuring the ongoing compliance to new regulations which will reduce harmful impacts of shipping on the environment. We are working in partnership with a number of OEMs ensuring we supply a complimentary and complete solution.”

The Smart ESM has a large 10 in. touch screen display which provides a flexible user interface and data is relayed to the ship’s main control system via an Ethernet connection and 4-20 mA analogue outputs and has the ability to interact with other systems using Modbus protocols. The monitor provides onscreen graphs showing either live data or historic hourly, daily or weekly figures. Data can be emailed automatically anywhere in the world for accurate record keeping. The monitor also provides automatic cleaning of the optical path to ensure continual accuracy.



The Smart ESM has been developed to support all scrubber systems and include a broad selection of inbuilt analogue and digital outputs, making Rivertrace the ‘Partner for Compliance’ for all OEMs. Rivertrace adopt a truly flexible and accommodating approach to how they work with, and service, each partnership with the OEMs, taking into consideration the differing designs, sizes and target markets of each supplier.