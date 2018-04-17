MAN Diesel & Turbo to power 11 MSC mega-box ships

APRIL 17, 2018 — Eleven 23,000 TEU containerships ordered by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) at two South Korean shipyards will each be equipped with a MAN B&W 11G95ME-C9.5 main engines.

MAN Diesel & Turbo has also won the order to supply the gensets for each vessel in the form of three MAN 9L32/40 and two MAN 6L32/40 units.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) will build six of the vessels while Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) will build five.

Bjarne Foldager, Vice President – Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business – MAN Diesel & Turbo, said: "This order underlines the positive, long-term business relationship between MSC and MAN Diesel & Turbo. It's a significant order that cements our strong position within the large containership segment where the G-type is the market's preferred engine."

The "G" prefix before an MAN B&W engine means it has a design with an ultra-long stroke that reduces engine speed, thereby paving the way for ship designs with unprecedented high-efficiency.

Graphical rendering of the G95ME-C engine

G-type engines' longer stroke results in a lower rpm for the engine driving the propeller. This lower optimum engine speed allows the use of a larger propeller and is, ultimately, significantly more efficient in terms of engine propulsion.

Together with an optimized engine design, this means that the MSC newbuildings will benefit from a reduced fuel consumption and reduced CO2 emissions.

MAN Diesel & Turbo reports that, to date, it has 71 × G95 engines on order of which 23 have already entered service.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI-EMD) will construct the ME-C engines for SHI, while Doosan Engine will construct those for DSME. The gensets are all to be constructed by STX Engine in Korea.

The final vessel in the series is due for delivery by March 15, 2020.