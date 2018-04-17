Ingalls awarded $27 million for DDG 51 follow yard services

USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during builder's trials in July 2017. USS Ralph Johnson is the most recent Ingalls-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the U.S. Navy

APRIL 17, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $27 million contract from the U.S. Navy for follow yard services in the Navy's USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) class program.

The contract, which provides liaison and technical support, engineering, design and configuration management, systems engineering, turn-key management and crew indoctrination, includes four option years with a total potential contract value of $181.4 million if all options are exercised.

"This contract highlights our shipyard's versatility in handling all aspects of shipbuilding for the Navy," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "We have a long tradition of building DDG 51 class ships and this contract supports configuration management and engineering design support of the construction contracts."