Crowley completes acquisition of SeaRiver tanker trio

APRIL 17, 2017 — Crowley Alaska Tankers, LLC, reported today that it has completed the acquisition of three tankers from ExxonMobil subsidiary SeaRiver Maritime Inc., and is now chartering them back to SeaRiver under varying multi-year terms.

The tankers Liberty Bay and Eagle Bay, now under Crowley ownership and operation, were both built by Philly Shipyard and delivered in 2014 and 2015 respectively. They each have a capacity of 760,000 barrels and transport crude from Alaska to West Coast refineries. The tanker SR American Progress, which was delivered by Newport News Shipbuilding in 1997, has a capacity of 342,000 barrels and transports refined petroleum between the U.S. Gulf and East Coast ports.

Crowley has renamed the ships. Liberty Bay is now Washington. Eagle Bay is California, and SR American Progress is Oregon.

"With the regulatory approvals in place and the sale officially complete, we are now focused on operating these tankers in the safest, most reliable manner possible," said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO of Crowley Maritime Corp. "Our knowledge, passion, talent, ingenuity and helpfulness drive business for the company and provide the basis for highly successful partnerships such as the one announced today."

Crowley operates and manages the largest U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical tank vessel fleet in the country. With the acquisition of these three tankers, the company now operates 40 Jones Act-qualified large petroleum transportation vessels in the United States with a combined capacity of more than 12 million barrels. Among this tank vessel fleet is a tanker and an articulated tug-barge (ATB) already on charter to SeaRiver.

"Throughout the transition, the officers and crews have proven to be a great fit and we are very happy that so many are now Crowley employees," said Rudy Leming, Crowley vice president of labor relations. "They have embodied the highest levels of professionalism and commitment to the project and we are certain they'll be a critical piece to our ongoing success."

"Safety is of paramount importance to us and our record reflects that," said Rob Grune, Crowley senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. "Last year, for example, we transported more than 472 million barrels of product and made 5,196 product transfers with zero spills – a credit to our professional, safety-minded crews and management systems."