APRIL 19, 2018 — Fosnavåg, Norway, headquartered Havila Shipping ASA reports that it has entered into charter contracts with Total E&P UK for the PSV vessels Havila Aurora and Havila Borg.

The contracts are for a period of three months and optional periods for up to 30 days for each vessel. Commencement will be in May 2018.

Havila Borg will be taken out of layup to serve the contract with Total.