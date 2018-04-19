Silver Ships creates feature packed fire/rescue demo boat

APRIL 19, 2018 — Silver Ships, Inc., Theodore, AL, has collaborated with industry vendors to create an aluminum demonstration fire/rescue boat.

Designed and manufactured for firefighting and rescue applications, the Ambar series Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) has a 26 ft long hull and an overall length of 32 ft, 8 in and overall width of 9 ft, 7 in.

"We are honored to design quality boats for the fire/rescue industry, who accomplish the challenging task of keeping our waters safe every day," said Steven Clarke, co-owner at Silver Ships. "We tried to put as many capabilities as possible into this AM800 fire boat, which is our best-selling boat model."

The vessel's main purpose is to showcase the capabilities and craftsmanship of the Silver Ships shipyard along those of the participating vendors, whose parts and components enhance the mission-ready abilities of the vessel.

The vessel is equipped with a center console EMT station and Darley fire pump, and is outfitted for missions including dewatering of sinking boats, fighting fires, providing medical treatment, search and rescue operations and evacuations.

The demo boat features a Wing Inflatables collar and twin 250 HP Evinrude outboards that allow the boat to reach more than 55 miles per hour.

Raymarine electronics provide navigation technology and safety accessories such as Fell Marine's remote kill switch and Life Cell's throwable personal flotation device and ditch combo kit help protect crew and passengers during missions.

Ullman Seats and Viconic boat matting defend operators against injuries caused by impact at sea.

Silver Ships will debut the demo boat during the April 23-28 FDIC International event in Indianapolis at booth 9247, where conference attendees will have the opportunity to take a tour of the vessel. It will also be at the SEAFC Annual Leadership Conference in Montgomery, AL, June 25 – 29.

Throughout the year, Silver Ships will be traveling with the demo boat on a Boatmaster trailer, making multiple stops at trade shows for vessel tours and taking customers on test drives.

You can download a fact sheet on the boat HERE