Delivery of giant cruise ferry "likely to be delayed"

APRIL 21, 2018 — German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau Gesellschaft (FSG) has apparently encountered some problems with keeping to the construction schedule of its largest vessel to date, the 195 m cruise ferry W.B. Yeats, on order for Irish Ferries.

Set to be the largest and most luxurious ferry ever to sail on the Irish Sea, the W. B. Yeats will have space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 435 cabins including luxury suites with their own private balconies, and almost 3 km of car deck space.

The shipyard launched the vessel hull on January 19, and broadcaster NDR quoted FSG managing director Ruediger Fuchs as, at that time, calling the newbuilding "the most complex ship in FSG history."

Today, Irish Ferries Managing Director Andrew Sheen issued this statement:

We have just been informed by the German shipyard building the W.B. Yeats, that her delivery to Irish Ferries is likely to be delayed. While this delay is not yet fully confirmed by the shipyard we have, in the interests of minimizing the level of potential disruption to our customers, taken the decision to cancel a number of affected sailings in July from the 12th July to the 29th July.

We are currently in contact with affected customers and offering spaces that we have held on the MV Oscar Wilde that are close to their booked sailing date. In the absence of an acceptable alternative customers will, of course, be entitled to a full refund.

Unfortunately due to this extraordinary circumstance, this is beyond our control. Please accept our utmost apologies for this inconvenience.

Kind Regards,

Andrew Sheen