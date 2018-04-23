Hapag-Lloyd aims for further 20% cut in C02 emissions by 2020

APRIL 23, 2018 — Hapag-Lloyd has published its first ever sustainability report, which includes the first announcement of the climate goal the container shipping giant has set for itself: By 2020, Hapag-Lloyd intends to achieve a 20 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per TEU-kilometer (compared to 2016).

Hapag-Lloyd has already significantly lowered its CO2 emissions. Between 2007 and 2016, the specific CO2 emissions of its fleet were reduced by 46 percent.

"We have deliberately set a very ambitious goal for ourselves in terms of CO2 emissions because we view sustainability as self-evident, active involvement rather than lip service," said Jörg Erdmann, Senior Director of Sustainability Management at Hapag-Lloyd. "Time and again, our involvement far exceeds the measures required by law. For example, we are one of the few global shipping companies that recycle its containerships in an environmentally friendly manner in specifically certified shipyards – even if this entails additional costs."

Hapag-Lloyd says it expressly endorses the April 13 goal set by IMO's MEPC to halve the CO2 emissions caused by the international shipping industry by 2050.

"We think the strategy put forward by the IMO to decrease the greenhouse gas emissions from shipping is excellent," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG. "What matters now is for all market players to pull together in the same direction. Hapag-Lloyd will do everything within its power to contribute to achieving this goal."

The Sustainability Report can now be downloaded HERE