KOTC orders four products tankers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

APRIL 24, 2018 — Kuwait News Agency reports that Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) has signed a $167.6 million contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard covering the construction of four 48,000 dwt petroleum products tankers.

The first of the vessels will be delivered in February 2020 with deliveries of the others following by May 2020.

The orders are part of a major KOTC fleet overhaul that aims for a significant increase of the company's gas and petroleum products vessels based on the needs of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

