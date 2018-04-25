Glosten names Morgan Fanberg as President

APRIL 25, 2018 — Seattle, WA, based based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy Glosten has appointed Morgan Fanberg, PE, as its President.

Fanberg will serve as Glosten's sixth President since its founding in 1958. .

Glosten says that over his two decades with the firm, Fanberg has served as a strong technical resource, a respected leader, and a trusted mentor. With a wealth of experience in construction support and designing marine mechanical and electrical systems, Fanberg has led Glosten's Marine Engineering Group since 2009.

He was instrumental in growing the firm's mechanical capabilities and leading the development of the firm's Electrical Engineering Group.

"It has been a privilege to grow my career at Glosten," Fanberg said. "As president, I am honored to support and guide our staff toward reaching its potential while sustaining the firm's rich legacy within the marine community. I am excited to meet the challenges our clients are facing now and into the future. Glosten's staff is full of energy and ready for the next chapter to begin."

Fanberg will succeed Glosten's fifth president, John Springer III, PE. Under Springer's leadership, the firm supported pivotal projects across the industry, including the midlife refit of the R/V Revelle for Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the design of the M/V Guemes replacement ferry for Washington's Skagit County, and the functional engineering and production design of the Savage ammonia barge Harvest for Vigor.

"For me, serving as president has been a challenge, but also inspiring and rewarding," said Springer. "Morgan is approaching his new role with enthusiasm and insight. I am pleased to support him as he steers our firm to new heights in the coming years."