Mare Island Dry Dock wins $16 million Navy contract

APRIL 28, 2018 — Mare Island Dry Dock LLC, Vallejo, California, has been awarded a $16,020,433 firm, fixed-price contract for the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) mid-term availability commencing on June 1, 2018.

Work will include weather deck structural repairs, number 3 and 4 ship service turbine generator (SSTG) turbine inspection, number 1 rotor and number 2 SSTG high-speed coupling replacement, heating, ventilation and air conditioning cleaning, industrial support, fan room refurbishment, collecting-holding-transfer piping repair, and boiler exhaust plenum repair. Work will be performed in Vallejo, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2018.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $16,020,433. FY 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,956,774 is being obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.

The U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220518C4552).