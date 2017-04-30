Newest addition to American Cruise Lines fleet completes first cruise

APRIL 30, 2017 — Guilford, CT, based American Cruise Lines reports announce that its brand new cruise ship, American Constitution, built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Salisbury, MD, has just completed its successful inaugural sailing on Chesapeake Bay.

The 75-passenger ship departed from Baltimore on April 18 on a new 11-day, 10-night American Revolution itinerary.

“American Constitution has been exceptionally well received and all the spring 2018 American Revolution cruises are already sold out,” a company official said.

During the inaugural sailing last week, American Constitution made additional news as it docked inside the District of Columbia at The Wharf. This was the first time a cruise ship has called on D.C.’s Southwest waterfront in over 60 years.

American Constitution is the newest ship in American Cruise Lines’ expanding fleet of 10 coastal and river ships. When the spring American Revolution itineraries conclude late May, the new ship will head north to do the Line’s popular Grand New England Lobsterbake cruises over the summer and Hudson River Fall Foliage cruises in the fall.

American Constitution will return to Chesapeake Bay in late October, 2018 for a few more 11-day, 10-night American Revolution cruises including a Colonial Holiday cruise departing December 23, 2018.