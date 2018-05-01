Rhode Island Fast Ferry goes bigger with second Incat Crowther

MAY 1, 2018 — Designer Incat Crowther has released some further details on the 33 m catamaran passenger ferry now under construction at Gladding Hearn Shipbuilding, Somerset, MA, for Rhode Island Fast Ferry (see earlier story).

The vessel will expand on the success of the Incat Crowther designed Ava Pearl, delivered by Gladding Hearn in 2012, by meeting increased passenger demand and adding a new route to RIFF's operation.

Carrying 320 passengers, the vessel will offer more than twice Ava Pearl's passenger capacity.

Large boarding areas port and starboard lead directly in to the main deck cabin, as well as to stairs to the upper deck. The main deck cabin seats 142 passengers facing forward throughout the center, and at tables adjacent to the windows. In addition, there are four wheelchair spaces.

At the aft end of the cabin are three toilets, including one that is fully-accessible. Ahead of this is a large bar and shop. The forward end of the cabin has large doors to access the foredeck and forward boarding area.

The upper passenger deck is divided into two zones. The forward zone is enclosed around three sides and seats 61 passengers. The aft portion of the cabin features 74 open-air seats.

The roof deck has capacity for 60 passengers for external viewing in good weather, with 18 seats.

Luggage racks are fitted across the aft end of the main deck, with dedicated side gates to allow crew to safely load luggage independent of passenger movements. Additional luggage storage is provided on the foredeck.

The superstructure sits on resilient mounts to reduce the transmission of noise and vibrations. The vessel featurea Incat Crowther's "S bow: hulls which have demonstrated improved passenger comfort in the sea conditions typically encountered in the region.

Powered by a pair of MTU 12V4000 M64 engines each producing 1,398 kW, the vessel will have a loaded service speed of 29 knots.

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall: 108' 8" / 33.1m

Length Waterline: 106' 8" / 32.5m

Beam Overall: 31' 8" / 9.65m

Draft (hull): 5' 9" / 1.75m

Draft (prop): 7' 9" / 2.36m

Depth:12' 6" / 3.8m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum