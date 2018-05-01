First Damen FCS retrofitted with motion compensated gangway

MAY 1, 2018 — A 50 m Damen FCS 5009 fast crew supply vessel in operation with Nigerian offshore services company LATC Marine in the Gulf of Guinea has been fitted with an Ampelmann L-type motion-compensated gangway system system.

The first of its kind installation took place at Damen's Nigerian service hub at Port Harcourt with Damen and Ampelmann working together to ensure a smooth integration.

The first transfers took place in March, marking a significant step forward in the move towards bringing the latest advances in safe and flexible marine access to a wider array of oil and gas operations.

Damen Shipyards and Ampelmann have been promoting their integrated solutions combining Damen's FCS range and Ampelmann's systems and now, they say, thanks to the vision of LATC Marine and its client ExxonMobil Nigeria, the first has entered service.

Mr Gbolahan Shaba, COO at LATC Marine commented: "We are proud to have partnered with Damen and Ampelmann in delivering one of the most innovative solutions in the Nigerian upstream industry in recent years. We are especially pleased to see ExxonMobil as the first to embrace this in the Nigerian market after agreeing to trial the gangway on several of their platforms. Today, the Ampelmann system is fast becoming the company's preferred mode of personnel transfer and we look forward to delivering additional units to them before the end of 2018."

David Inman, Business Development Manager Europe & Africa for Ampelmann, added: "Ampelmann is also proud to be part of the team delivering safe and efficient marine based access in Nigeria. This service-based delivery is a first for Nigeria and is part of our strategy to revolutionise the way we get our offshore workers where they make the difference. This couldn't have been possible without having likeminded companies in LATC Marine and Damen who both share Ampelmann's vision to make offshore access 'as easy as crossing the street'."

"At Damen, we are delighted to see the integrated Damen / Ampelmann marine access solution commercially operational for the first time," said David Stibbe, Business Development Manager. "We are especially pleased that the launch customers are a top-tier oil major in the form of ExxonMobil and an experienced operator such as LATC Marine. "

Damen says the first commercial deployment of a FCS 5009 with a retro-fitted Ampelmann motion-compensated gangway will also be of interest to the other existing operators of FCS 5009s. Around 40 are currently in operation around the world and this development opens up the possibility of others choosing to upgrade in a similar fashion. The new FCS 5009s that Damen holds in stock ready for outfitting and rapid delivery can now also be offered with Ampelmann's L-type gangway as a proven option.

Damen's new 70 m FCS 7011 is, additionally, likely to benefit from the proof-of-concept effect. The 7011 has been designed to operate with the Ampelmann S-type motion-compensated gangway, and Damen believes this news can only increase confidence in its future success as a game-changer in cost-effective, long-distance marine access.