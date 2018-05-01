Interlake to operate 418 ft hopper barge on Great Lakes

MAY 1, 2018 — Interlake Steamship Company, through Interlake Logistics Solutions, is to time charter a 418 ft Moran Towing barge to operate on the Great Lakes this spring:

The Montville, a single-hold, covered hopper barge with a 14,400-short ton capacity. will be able to carry a wide variety of cargoes.The barge will eventually feature a rail-mounted gantry that will support a large material handler capable of digging or lifting cargo out of the cargo hold and onto shore.

"We are very excited to bring the Montville into service to provide new maritime logistic solutions for our partners on the Great Lakes," says Interlake President Mark W. Barker. "We're seeing an increasing need for moving other types of cargo than the free-flowing bulk cargoes that we have traditionally moved. We felt that it was important to respond and fulfill the needs of our customers."

Brendan O'Connor, Interlake's Vice President of Marketing and Marine Traffic, says the Montville barge will be able to carry a wide range of cargoes from bulk products to steel to specialty project cargoes such as wind turbines, generators, heavy equipment and other large structural components.

"While barge service is available in the region, we believe the Montville is a unique asset," O'Connor says. "Its sheer size and versatility sets it apart. The Montville will be the largest U.S.-flagged barge of its kind on the Great Lakes. With its large, open cargo hold – that is completely covered -- it will be able to carry high cubic cargoes as well as heavy cargoes protected from the environment."

Interlake is partnering with Moran Towing to assist with the operations.